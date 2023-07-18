Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia's Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia's Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australia's Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag is raised during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Jul 28, 2022. (File photo: AFP/Darren Staples)

18 Jul 2023 07:56AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 08:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE: The Australian state of Victoria will not host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing cost overruns, state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday (Jul 18).

Victoria's withdrawal places the future of the quadrennial Games under doubt given the challenge of finding replacement hosts three years out from the event.

Andrews said that the cost of the Games could blow out to more than A$7 billion (US$4.77 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion.

"Frankly, A$6 to A$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we're not doing that," Andrews said at a media conference.

No other countries outside Australia bid for the 2026 Games.

The multi-sport gathering for mostly former British colonies has struggled to remain relevant, with four of the last five editions held in Australia or Britain.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games Australia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.