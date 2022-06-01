Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Community Shield to be played at King Power Stadium on July 30
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Community Shield to be played at King Power Stadium on July 30

Community Shield to be played at King Power Stadium on July 30

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Community Shield - Leicester City v Manchester City - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 7, 2021 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the FA Community Shield Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

01 Jun 2022 08:02PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 08:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Corrects typographical error in third paragraph)

The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on July 30, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday.

This year's game will mark the 100th edition of the annual event and feature Premier League champions Manchester City against FA Cup winners Liverpool.

Wembley Stadium, which usually hosts the event, will not be available because of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final scheduled over the same weekend.

Leicester City won last season's Community Shield by beating Manchester City 1-0.

(This story corrects typographical error in third paragraph)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us