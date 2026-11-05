Como equal Champions League record with stunning 9-1 win at Lens

LENS, France, Nov 4 : Como equalled the biggest victory in Champions League history with a stunning 9-1 win at Lens on Wednesday, consolidating their place in the top eight with a third victory in four matches.

The Italian side matched the eight-goal winning margins recorded by Liverpool and Real Madrid in their 8-0 home victories over Besiktas and Malmo respectively. They also became only the second team after Bayern Munich to score nine goals in a Champions League match.

Como followed their 4-1 victory over Manchester United with another emphatic performance, becoming the first team to score nine goals away from home in the European Cup since 1971 as they climbed to fourth in the standings on nine points.

They led 3-0 at halftime, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring twice, before striking another five goals in a 22-minute spell after the break.

Douvikas completed his hat-trick during that surge, while Ruben Aguilar pulled one back for Lens before Matteo Papaccioli rounded off the rout in stoppage time.

Lens, who suffered the heaviest defeat by a French club in the competition, are 33rd with three points.