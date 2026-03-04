Como hold Inter to scoreless draw in Coppa Italia

COMO, Italy, March 3 : Como and Inter played out a 0-0 draw in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday, where the hosts wasted a gilt-edged chance to take a lead into the return game while the visitors failed to register a single shot on target.

Como's Nico Paz forced Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez into a save and Mergim Vojvoda sent a shot wide from a decent position in the area in a first half where the home side controlled the tempo and created the best chances.

Alex Valle should have put Como in front just after the break but the defender was left kicking the post in frustration after somehow sending his effort wide when Ivan Smolcic's cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box.

Inter made a triple-substitution before the hour mark, with Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries entering the fray but the changes did little to improve their attacking threat.

Como's only previous semi-final appearance came 40 years ago, with the 1986 team managed by Rino Marchesi who died on Sunday, and the game against Inter was preceded by a minute's silence in his honour.

After a trophyless campaign last season, and the disappointment of an early Champions League exit this time around, Inter are still on course for a domestic double.

Cristian Chivu's side are 10 points clear at the top of Serie A and will fancy their chances in the second leg at the San Siro on April 22. The winners will face either Atalanta or Lazio in May's decider.