Completing the quadruple 'almost impossible', says Liverpool's van Dijk
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Benfica v Liverpool - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - April 5, 2022 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

18 Apr 2022 09:35AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 09:35AM)
Liverpool are still in contention for four trophies this season after Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City but defender Virgil van Dijk said it is "almost impossible" to complete the quadruple.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals later this month. They are second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City, with seven games left.

No English team have ever won all four trophies available in a single campaign and Van Dijk said Liverpool would take it one game at a time.

"Nobody did the quadruple and there is a reason for it - because it is almost impossible to do," the BBC quoted Van Dijk as saying.

"All this talk about quadruple or treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us.

"It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings.

"Anything can happen, with other teams as well."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

