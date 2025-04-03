CONCACAF Champions Cup: LAFC blank Inter Miami

Nathan Ordaz fired home a 24-yard shot early in the second half, leading host Los Angeles FC to a 1-0 win over Inter Miami on Wednesday in the opening leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

The two-game, total-goal series will conclude in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on April 9.

In the 56th minute, Ordaz took a pass from Mark Delgado in the midfield, drove forward and delivered a low shot past Miami goalie Oscar Ustari and inside the right post.

LAFC had a chance to double the lead in the 63rd minute, but Miami defender Maximiliano Falcon blocked a shot by Timothy Tillman on the goal line.

Los Angeles goalie Hugo Lloris finished with three saves, two of them on attempts by Lionel Messi.

Ustari stopped two shots.

The winner of the series will advance to face either Pumas UNAM or the Vancouver Whitecaps winner in the semifinals.

Pumas UNAM 1, Whitecaps 1

Adalberto Carrasquilla volleyed home the tying goal in the 87th minute, lifting Pumas to a draw at Vancouver in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series.

The two-leg, total-goal series will wrap up on April 9 in Mexico City.

On the score-leveling play, Leo Suarez sent in a corner kick, and Carrasquilla fired a 10-yard right-footed volley inside the near post.

Vancouver's goal came on a goalmouth scramble in the 71st minute. A corner kick set the ball in front of the net, and a punch attempt by Pumas goalie Alex Padilla failed to clear it. Amid a mass of players near the goal line, the Whitecaps' Brian White knocked the ball over the line.

Padilla was credited with two saves, while Vancouver goalie Yohei Takaoka stopped one shot.

