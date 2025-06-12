CONCACAF monitoring situation in Los Angeles ahead of Gold Cup opener

CONCACAF, soccer's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, said on Wednesday it was in "close and ongoing communication" with local officials as protests in Los Angeles continue, raising concerns ahead of the Gold Cup's opening match at SoFi Stadium.

The tournament begins on Saturday with Mexico facing the Dominican Republic, but tensions remain high across parts of the city following a series of immigration raids that sparked widespread demonstrations.

"The safety and well-being of all participants, fans, and stakeholders is the Confederation's highest priority," CONCACAF said in a statement.

"We will continue to actively monitor developments as we work toward delivering a world-class tournament that highlights the best of our sport in a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable environment for all, starting with the opening match on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles."

Los Angeles is also preparing to host matches for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, with Paris St Germain taking on Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday.