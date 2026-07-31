CONCACAF rejects FIFA World Cup Stake sale proposal

July 30 : CONCACAF and its 41 member associations rejected FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal during a meeting on Thursday but stopped short of following UEFA's plan to boycott the global showcase.

The regional bloc for North America, Central America and the Caribbean said its membership expressed "deep concerns" about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, a short deadline and the absence of any review or approval by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

"The discussion reinforced the need for greater transparency and proper governance," CONCACAF said in a press release. "For these reasons, CONCACAF and its 41 Member Associations have: Rejected the proposal."