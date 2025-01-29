Conceicao ignoring Milan derby talk until after Champions League test

AC Milan take on neighbours Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend, but the derby is far from Sergio Conceicao's mind, their manager said on Tuesday, with the focus fully on the Champions League where they aim to secure a place in the last 16.

Milan, sixth in the European standings on 15 points, are already guaranteed a playoff place, but a win at Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday would secure their position in the top eight, which ensures direct qualification for the round of 16.

Their Serie A position of seventh is less convincing and they need to improve if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League, but the manager has no intention of resting players against Dinamo with an eye on Sunday's Inter clash.

"I think game-by-game, I don't make calculations two games at a time," Conceicao told a press conference.

"We have to focus on tomorrow which will be important and difficult to achieve the second goal.

"The first goal was to win the Super Cup and we did it well, the second goal is to finish in the top eight in the Champions League.

"We are focused on this match, we will think about the derby on Thursday on the plane returning home."

Title-chasing Inter are second in Serie A on 50 points, three behind Napoli with a game in hand, while Milan are 16 points adrift of their neighbours after 21 games.

SUPER CUP

Milan defeated Inter in the Italian Super Cup final earlier this month, in Conceicao's second game in charge, but talk of winning the Champions League is still premature for the man who only replaced Paulo Fonseca in December.

"There are many games left, the goal is to finish in the top four (in Serie A)," Conceicao said.

"We don't think about the derby, let alone the final phase of the Champions League. Looking ahead, we don't see the stairs in front of us and we risk tripping."

Milan face a Dinamo side which must win to have any chance of making the playoffs. Their opponents are 26th on eight points and need a top 24 finish.

Conceicao, who previously managed Porto, knows that facing a club of Milan's stature can also spur on the opposition.

"They are two great clubs (Porto and Milan). I think Porto are among the first with the most appearances, Milan are the second club for trophies won," Conceicao said referring to their records in Europe's elite club competition.

"The DNA is important, the environment that is created in this competition is beautiful. There is also the other part, the motivation that they have in front of historic clubs.

"Tomorrow we face a team that still hopes to go to the playoffs, it will be very difficult. Milan and Porto were European champions, this weight on one side is positive and on the other it is also positive for the opponents."