Conceicao laments lack of respect over his Milan future

MILAN :After AC Milan suffered their 10th league loss of the season at home to Atalanta on Sunday, manager Sergio Conceicao spoke of how little respect he has been shown, with his future at the club constantly under the media spotlight.

The 1-0 defeat leaves Milan ninth in the standings, well off the pace for a Champions League place, and 20 points behind leaders and city rivals Inter Milan.

Milan have one last chance to salvage something from this season, with a Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Inter to come on Wednesday, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Conceicao, who replaced Paulo Fonseca in December and won the Italian Super Cup in his first games in charge, was asked whether his future at Milan depends on what happens in the Cup.

"Since I arrived and won the Super Cup, there has been talk every day about managers coming to Milan," Conceicao told DAZN.

"For me that is fine, I am inside football for 40 years, but the players read the news and so there is no stability. We have to work today to try to be better tomorrow.

"It isn't easy for me because there is not much respect, they talk as if the Milan manager has never coached, and it's not like that. My future doesn't depend on anything, I have to prepare for the next match against Inter to win this trophy."

Conceicao does not believe that the upcoming game against Inter influenced Milan's performance against Atalanta, but was not happy with the impact his substitutions made.

"For me, a player must be aware that the most important game is the one he is playing," Conceicao said.

"Those who come on during the match usually give us something more while today it was not like that."