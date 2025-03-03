Conceicao says fan protests put pressure on AC Milan after Lazio setback

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao described the pressure of fan protests as unprecedented in his career after Sunday's 2-1 Serie A home defeat to Lazio.

The hosts, who suffered a third consecutive defeat in Serie A, endured a hostile atmosphere from their own fans, who protested against the club's owners, with the Curva Sud stand empty for the first 15 minutes.

"We discussed the atmosphere and this is the first time I've experienced this in my career. Mistakes weigh heavier under such conditions," Conceicao told DAZN.

"I was a player, I know when it's like that, your boots feel like they're burning. When a dribble or a pass doesn't work or you're behind, it burns even more," he added.

Matters worsened when Mattia Zaccagni put Lazio ahead in the first half, and despite Samuel Chukwueze's late equaliser after a Strahinja Pavlovic red card, Pedro netted a penalty for the visitors in the 98th minute after Mike Maignan's foul on Gustav Isaksen.

"It is not an easy moment. The players feel the tension around the club. The only way forward is to work hard, take pride in our colours, and strive to change the situation,” the manager added.

Milan are ninth in the standings on 41 points, having been overtaken by AS Roma who beat Como 2-1 earlier on Sunday, while Lazio moved into fourth place on 50 points, one ahead of Juventus who host Hellas Verona on Monday.