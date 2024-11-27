Confidence fuels Atalanta's impressive form, says Gasperini

BERN, Switzerland : Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini put his side's recent impressive form down to a mix of confidence, self-belief and the continued development of his squad, following their dominant Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Atalanta, led by a superb performance from two-goal Charles De Ketelaere, schooled Swiss side Young Boys as they claimed a 6-1 win to secure the Bergamo club's largest margin of victory in a major European match.

Gasperini's side are fourth in the Champions League table and also on a seven-match winning streak in Serie A that has left them second in the Italian top flight, a point behind leaders Napoli.

"We are in a good period of form in Italy and Europe, I’m happy with the performances and results we are getting,” Gasperini told Sky Sport Italia.

"Winning the Europa League last season helped us to grow in confidence, self-belief and then many new players arrived too who are improving. This is what’s behind the impressive form."

Gasperini admitted that Atalanta's development has been remarkable.

"There are some players who have been here so long and know us so well that they are coaches on the field, I could easily just leave them to it," Gasperini said with a smile.

"But there are others who need to get to know the movements, the chain reactions, the timing. On top of that, we have always had a very strong locker room atmosphere where the behaviour and attitude is always based on values."