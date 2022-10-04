Logo
Sport

Confident Bruges look to extend upset run in Champions League
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group B - FC Porto v Club Brugge - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - September 13, 2022 Club Brugge's Andreas Skov Olsen celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Miguel Vidal/File Photo

04 Oct 2022 12:46AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2022 12:46AM)
BRUGES, Belgium : Club Brugge will be aiming to continue their winning streak in the Champions League when they host Atletico Madrid in Group B on Tuesday with coach Carl Hoefkens warning that the Belgian upstarts can beat anyone on their day.

Brugge top Group B after edging visitors Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 and thrashing Porto 4-0 away in two upset results at the start of the group phase.

Hoefkens said a confident approach against Atletico could deliver another positive result and move his side closer to the knockout stages.

“We have to show absolute faith. That wasn't always the case in the past," the coach told a news conference on Monday.

“You need the right mindset for this competition and we are taking steps in that direction. If we're having a good day, we can always win, it doesn't matter who the opponent,” he said.

But he warned that Atletico, who beat Porto 2-1 in Madrid but lost 2-0 at Leverkusen, would be a major obstacle.

"Of course, we know that we will be playing one of the top European teams. Six points out of six has given us loads of confidence but Atletico are a huge threat, both at home and away. They have a lot of qualities."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

