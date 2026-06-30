Confident Madueke embraces penalty pressure as England prepare for DR Congo

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 29 : England's World Cup campaign enters the unforgiving territory of knockout football on Wednesday, where one mistake can end a tournament and a single penalty can define it.

For forward Noni Madueke, that reality has sharpened the squad's focus as England prepare for a Round of 32 meeting with DR Congo in Atlanta, a match that could present challenges during 90 minutes and beyond.

"Just like all phases of play, we're taking (penalty preparation) extremely seriously," Madueke said at England's base camp on Monday.

"As you go into knockout football, it's something that becomes more prominent in the games. So, like every part of our game, we want to be at the highest level when it comes to that."

England won three of the four shootouts they faced under previous manager Gareth Southgate, a marked turnaround for a nation once haunted by spot kicks.

Before his appointment, the Three Lions had lost five consecutive shootouts at major tournaments, a run that began after Euro 96, when Southgate's own penalty was saved in the semi-final defeat by Germany.

The miss became part of English football folklore, even featuring in a Pizza Hut commercial that poked fun at the defender's heartbreak.

Madueke, though, showed no hesitation when asked whether he would volunteer if Wednesday's match goes the distance.

"I'm always open to take a penalty," he said. "It comes down to the coach's decision and what he thinks is best for the team. But from my side, I'm always ready."

MADUEKE'S WORLD CUP DEBUT

The Arsenal winger made his World Cup debut in England's 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening game, and played a crucial role in winning a penalty that captain Harry Kane converted.

The 24-year-old believes the art of penalty-taking is as much mental as technical.

"I feel like a lot of it is psychological," Madueke said. "A lot of it is how you strike the ball dependent on your run-up, and whether you stutter, or whether you wait for the keeper, or whether you just pick a corner and look to strike as cleanly as possible. So all those things go into it."

Madueke is a firm believer in what he calls "healthy delusion" - an unwavering conviction in his own ability that persists regardless of circumstance.

It is a necessary trait, he said, for performing on football's biggest stage, and a mindset that helps him embrace pressure rather than fear it, no matter how big the stage nor who he is facing.

"You have to feel like that," he said. "You're a top player, you're here for a reason, you're playing for your country on the biggest stage. You have to have that excessive confidence in your ability, because it's down to you to deliver."

England may need that conviction against a Congolese side expected to adopt a defensive approach similar to the one Ghana used during a frustrating 0-0 draw in the group stage.

"I feel like not just us, I feel like every team has difficulties with the opposition setting up 11 players in 30 metres of space," Madueke said. "It's not easy to break down. I think we've seen other top nations struggle as well."

He expects a familiar test on Wednesday.

"Of course, when you play England, naturally you're going to have a defensive approach because of the quality in our team," he said. "From our perspective, we have the same patterns, and we look to try and implement them a little bit better than we did in the game versus Ghana."

Madueke's ability to unlock defences could prove valuable, although competition for places remains fierce. He finds himself battling Arsenal teammate and close friend Bukayo Saka for minutes on England's right flank, a rivalry that has done little to diminish their relationship.

"Normally it should be a little bit strange, but it's not," Madueke said. "We want the best for each other when each other plays, because at the end of the day that means that if he plays well, and I play well, England has a better chance of winning."