Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

CONMEBOL back Infantino for new term as FIFA president
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

CONMEBOL back Infantino for new term as FIFA president

CONMEBOL back Infantino for new term as FIFA president

FIFA's president Gianni Infantino gestures during a news conference at the Nicaragua National Football stadium, in Managua, Nicaragua, Aug 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Maynor Valenzuela)

12 Oct 2022 05:14PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 06:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) expressed its unanimous support for incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA congress in March next year.

Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of football's global governing body having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation.

"After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and world football, the CONMEBOL member associations gave their unanimous support to Infantino," CONMEBOL said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Oct 11).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have also expressed their support for Infantino in recent months.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

FIFA football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.