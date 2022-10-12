CONMEBOL back Infantino for new term as FIFA president

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) expressed its unanimous support for incumbent FIFA president Gianni Infantino as he seeks to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA congress in March next year.

Infantino, 52, will be standing for a third stint in charge of football's global governing body having defeated Sheikh Salman to claim the presidency in 2016 following Sepp Blatter's resignation.

"After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and world football, the CONMEBOL member associations gave their unanimous support to Infantino," CONMEBOL said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Oct 11).

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have also expressed their support for Infantino in recent months.