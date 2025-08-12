Logo
CONMEBOL launches system to detect online abuse of players and clubs
FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - 2017 Copa Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana draw - CONMEBOL headquarters, Luque, Paraguay - juen14, 2017 New Logo of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

12 Aug 2025 10:28PM
South American soccer governing body CONMEBOL on Tuesday announced a system to detect racism, hate speech and abuse on social media directed at players, referees, clubs and others with the aim of taking action against the perpetrators.

The system will be used starting with the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana continental club competitions, both of which begin later on Tuesday.

CONMEBOL said the system, implemented in partnership with Signify Group, allows "threats to be identified in real time, abusive behaviour to be deterred and concrete action to be taken against those responsible."

Actions against perpetrators may include account suspension, stadium access restrictions and reports to relevant authorities, CONMEBOL added.

Source: Reuters
