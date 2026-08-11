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CONMEBOL postpones two continental ties due to Colombia earthquake
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CONMEBOL postpones two continental ties due to Colombia earthquake

CONMEBOL postpones two continental ties due to Colombia earthquake

Football Soccer - 2017 Copa Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana draw - CONMEBOL headquarters, Luque, Paraguay - juen14, 2017 A general view the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) with new logo after draw. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

11 Aug 2026 02:53PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2026 02:57PM)
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Aug 11 : South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL has postponed two continental club matches after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake tore through Colombia's coffee-growing heartland, killing at least 164 people.

Deportes Tolima's Copa Libertadores tie against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, due to be played on Tuesday, and Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Santa Fe and Argentine side River Plate have been postponed.

CONMEBOL said revised dates and venues would be announced in due course.

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"In these difficult times, CONMEBOL extends its affection and support to all of Colombia and, especially, to the great Colombian football family," the governing body said in a statement.

"In light of this exceptional situation, and to ensure everyone's safety and respect for the victims, the matches are temporarily suspended."

The Colombian Football Major Division (DIMAYOR) also announced the suspension of all domestic matches scheduled for the week.

Source: Reuters
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