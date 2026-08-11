CONMEBOL postpones two continental ties due to Colombia earthquake

Aug 11 : South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL has postponed two continental club matches after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake tore through Colombia's coffee-growing heartland, killing at least 164 people.

Deportes Tolima's Copa Libertadores tie against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, due to be played on Tuesday, and Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Santa Fe and Argentine side River Plate have been postponed.

CONMEBOL said revised dates and venues would be announced in due course.

"In these difficult times, CONMEBOL extends its affection and support to all of Colombia and, especially, to the great Colombian football family," the governing body said in a statement.

"In light of this exceptional situation, and to ensure everyone's safety and respect for the victims, the matches are temporarily suspended."

The Colombian Football Major Division (DIMAYOR) also announced the suspension of all domestic matches scheduled for the week.