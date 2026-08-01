CONMEBOL seeks more information, launches consultations on FIFA World Cup stake sale proposal

July 31 : South American soccer body CONMEBOL said on Friday it had requested further information from FIFA on its proposal to sell a stake in its tournament business, including the World Cup, and launched a consultation process with its member associations.

CONMEBOL said it had requested further information and clarifications from FIFA on the proposal's scope, structure, governance and potential effects, and would continue to analyse it before taking a position.

"We recognise that the development of football requires commercial and financial decisions. However, such decisions must always serve football and never take precedence over its very essence," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

(Editing by Mark Porter)