Conor McGregor faces 6 charges in driving arrest
MMA - UFC264 - Dustin Poirier v Conor McGregor - Weigh in - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States - July 9, 2021 Conor McGregor during the weigh-in REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

08 Apr 2022 08:44AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 09:37AM)
UFC star Conor McGregor was charged with six offenses on Thursday (Apr 7) in his native Ireland stemming from an arrest for dangerous driving last month.

McGregor faces two counts of dangerous driving plus charges for driving without a license, failure to produce a license, driving without insurance and failure to produce insurance records, reports said.

McGregor was arrested in Dublin March 22. His spokesperson told media outlets at the time that he passed drug and alcohol tests administered at a police station.

The fighter was released on bail. Police reportedly seized his car, a Bentley, but have since returned it to him.

He is due back in court Jun 23.

McGregor, 33, is rehabbing a broken leg he suffered in a bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He told reporters he is also planning to move to the welterweight division when he returns to action.

Source: Reuters/ga

