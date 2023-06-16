Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game

MIAMI: Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals in Miami last week, multiple US reports said on Thursday (Jun 16).

ESPN and TMZ Sports cited letters from the woman's lawyer which said McGregor "violently" assaulted her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center during the Miami Heat's game four defeat to Denver on Friday.

The 34-year-old UFC star is alleged to have "aggressively kissed" his accuser before attempting to force her into multiple sex acts.

McGregor denied the allegations in a statement emailed to AFP by his attorney Barbara Llanes.

"The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," Llanes said in the statement.

Police in Miami meanwhile would only confirm that its special victims unit was investigating a report filed on Sunday.

"This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time," a Miami Police Department statement to AFP said without mentioning McGregor by name.