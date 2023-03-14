Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham

Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Constitution Hill ridden by Nico de Boinville in action on their way to winning the 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy REUTERS/Paul Childs
Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Constitution Hill ridden by Nico de Boinville in action on their way to winning the 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy REUTERS/Paul Childs
Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Constitution Hill ridden by Nico de Boinville in action on their way to winning the 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy REUTERS/Paul Childs
Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Nico de Boinville celebrates on Constitution Hill after winning the 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy REUTERS/Paul Childs
Constitution Hill romps to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham
Horse Racing - Cheltenham Festival - Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, Britain - March 14, 2023 Nico de Boinville celebrates with Constitution Hill and trainer Nicky Henderson after winning the 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy REUTERS/Paul Childs
14 Mar 2023 11:59PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2023 01:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Favourite Constitution Hill romped to victory in the Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

The six-year-old, ridden by Nico de Boinville, lived up to his billing as a potential great of national hunt racing, by leaving a high-quality field scrapping for second.

His victory, by a huge nine lengths, was a record-extending ninth Champion Hurdle victory for trainer Nicky Henderson.

Irish Champion Hurdle winner State Man was second past the post with 66-1 shot Zanahiyr third.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.