Conte calls for focus as Napoli bid to clinch title

Napoli manager Antonio Conte called for calm heads when his team bid to clinch the Serie title on Friday, underlining his deep sense of responsibility to the city even though he will be watching from the stands due to suspension.

Napoli are one point ahead of Inter Milan in the standings going into the last game of the season at home to Cagliari.

"We have come through a very demanding season and clearly this could be the last match that closes a season for me in a new place, a new environment, where we obviously feel the responsibility to give Naples, the fans, something beautiful and historic," Conte told reporters on Thursday.

The manager will not be on the bench after emotions ran high in the scoreless draw against Parma last time out with Conte and Parma coach Cristian Chivu involved in a shouting match and sent off at the end of the game.

"I regret not being there. After a season like this, you want to be there, with your fans, to lead the team," Conte said.

"There is great trust in my staff, as always, in the fans, in the atmosphere that will be there, and even if I will be in the stands, my heart will be there.

"We have had everything from them (fans), closeness in positive moments and in negative moments when we faltered a bit. They immediately had faith in the whole group. What I feel like saying is to continue being who they are."

Conte said he will treat the Cagliari match like a normal game.

"Tomorrow there is Cagliari, a good team, and we have to play our game respecting the opponent 100 per cent. If we respect them, we will have more chances to win," Conte said.

"We know very well that the work has brought us here today to talk about something special. We have to try to finish the job."