Conte confident in Napoli’s strength despite absence of key players

Napoli manager Antonio Conte remained confident in his team's collective strength despite the absence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano for Saturday's Serie A clash at Fiorentina.

Wingers Kvaratskhelia and Politano will both be sidelined with muscle strains, adding to the clubs growing injury woes as defender Alessandro Buongiorno has also been out of action for several weeks with a back injury.

"It's been a week with some setbacks," Conte, whose side are joint leaders in the league, told reporters on Friday.

"We’ve been managing well so far, coping with absences, and we’ll continue to do so.

"Unforeseen events, whether small or large, are part of the season, for every team."

He highlighted that the team's collective effort had pushed Napoli to the top of the standings.

"We have 41 points thanks to all 24 players. Each one has contributed, and that’s the most important thing. We mustn’t depend on just one or two players."

Conte also spoke highly of Fiorentina's form, expressing deep respect for the way they have played attacking football to climb to fifth in the standings.

"I always respect other teams but we shouldn’t fear anyone. We respect them because they’re doing well; they have great players and are the fastest team in terms of speed bursts during a match," Conte said.

"We must respect them, but at the same time, we need to play our own game and continue to grow."

Cone added that he was still building the team for a long-term project.

"We’re in the process of building something. It takes time and patience," he said.

"I’m proud of the players, their commitment and attachment to this club."