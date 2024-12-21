Conte confirms Kvaratskhelia available for Genoa clash

Napoli will have key winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia available for their Serie A clash at Genoa, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.

The Georgian sustained a sprain in his right knee in a recent loss to Lazio, but his recovery has been effective and he is ready for Saturday's game.

Napoli are second with 35 points, two behind leaders Atalanta with Kvaratskhelia contributing five goals and three assists in 15 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season.

"Kvara trained with us yesterday and looked more relaxed today. He’s available and it’s an important recovery for us," Conte told reporters.

The Napoli boss stressed that the team's recent good run is built on solid foundations and hard work, highlighting his belief in the players' ability to improve, even after setbacks.

"Shortcuts to success are ephemeral," he said.

"To build something important, you need solid foundations. Great work can shorten the path, but without those foundations, success doesn’t last.

"I always repeat that I have faith in these guys because I see them every day, then you can't always win, you stumble, but even in the stumble they will try to improve."

Conte reaffirmed his trust in the squad’s growth while leaving January transfer decisions to the club.

"For my part I have maximum confidence in the boys, I can go to war with them. Sporting war. They are real men and boys who grow and it shows, and I am very happy about this.

"...let me be clear. I am very calm, but if credible opportunities arise—because you hear so many things—and the club decides or wants to make changes, then we’ll see."

Conte acknowledged the difficulty of facing Genoa at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

"It’s a classic English-style stadium, with fans right on top of you. It creates a hot atmosphere, but we’ll stick to our game plan and face whatever comes with attention to detail and collaboration.”