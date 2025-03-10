Conte content with how Napoli dealt with conceding against Fiorentina

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli earned a deserved win over Fiorentina on Sunday, and manager Antonio Conte was happy with how his side managed the game after they conceded a goal shortly after taking a 2-0 lead, but feels they need to be more ruthless in attack.

Inter Milan's 3-2 win over Monza on Saturday had opened up a four-point gap at the top, but Conte's side cut it back to one after the 2-1 home win, where Napoli never really looked like letting the victory slip.

"I am very satisfied with the performance and the response of the team," Conte told reporters.

"In a growth path, it is normal that after creating so much for 60-65 minutes and getting to 2-0, conceding a goal can generate excessive anxiety.

"You have to be good at managing it, cooling the moment and keeping the ball more, continuing to do things in the right way without conceding dangerous situations. The boys did well, I'm happy."

Napoli put in a dominant display, especially in the opening half, where Romelu Lukaku netted from a rebound, but they spurned a host of other chances.

"We didn't take big risks and the victory is deserved for what we created," Conte said.

"We scored less than we produced and this does not satisfy me, because in certain games you dominate the opponent and you cannot go to halftime only at 1-0.

"It only takes one episode and you can lose points."

Napoli are unexpectedly battling for a league title this season, with the club selling star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in January, and are now without the injured Andre Anguissa and David Neres.

"The team passes off as normal that which is not, I must underline that," Conte said.

"Injured players are missing, it's normal, our best player leaves, it's normal.

"The guys are doing a great job in finding alternative solutions, next time have confidence and let me do things without saying to play with 4-3-3 or anything else.

"It's easy to win the bet when you place it after the event."