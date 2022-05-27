Logo
Conte happy to stay at Spurs after hearing spending plans: Report
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte REUTERS/Dylan Martinez.

27 May 2022 11:33PM (Updated: 27 May 2022 11:45PM)
LONDON: Antonio Conte has reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur after being convinced by plans to significantly bolster the squad in the close season, British media reports said on Friday (May 27).

Conte led Spurs back to the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League last weekend, having taken charge of the club in November when they were eighth in the standings.

The Italian signed an 18-month contract but reports earlier this year said he was considering his future at the club if his calls to improve the squad went unheeded.

However, with Spurs this week announcing a 150 million pounds (US$189 million) cash injection into the club, the Telegraph newspaper said Conte met with sporting director Fabio Paratici in Turin on Friday to plan ahead for his first full season in charge.

Conte has targeted two new wing backs, a centre back, a midfielder and a forward who can operate off the left, the paper added.

Source: Reuters

