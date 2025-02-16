Conte lauds Napoli's response after yet another formation change

ROME : Napoli could surrender the Serie A top spot later this weekend after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Lazio on Saturday but coach Antonio Conte praised his players for adapting to injury-forced formation changes.

Napoli lead the standings on 56 points but could be leapfrogged by second-placed Inter Milan, sitting two points behind, when they visit Juventus on Sunday.

"I can't help but be satisfied with the performance. We knew the type of team Lazio is," Conte told a press conference.

"There is certainly regret because in the space of 15 days we have dropped four points here at the Olimpico, two with AS Roma and two today.

"(But) this match was slightly different to the one two weeks ago, this draw has a greater specific weight. We have shown that we don't want to give up regardless of the inconveniences we are encountering."

Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw at Roma on Feb. 2, with Angelino equalising in added time for the hosts, before Conte's side recorded another 1-1 draw at home against Udinese the following week.

"I really like the spirit of these guys who always want to go beyond the obstacle," Conte said.

"We would not have this ranking without this spirit, (which) is extraordinary for what we are doing. Someone may think differently, (but) today the match was positive despite our fourth change of formation.

"Those who know football and know how difficult it is to work on a formation, understand how much work is behind changing it four times in seven months... We move forward with our heads held high with the goal of always leaving with a sweaty shirt."

Forward David Neres was the latest addition to Napoli's absentees list, with the Brazilian summer signing set to be out for around a month with a muscular injury.

They had earlier lost defenders Mathias Olivera (calf injury) and Leonardo Spinazzola (muscular issue).

"When we learned about Neres' injury, in addition to Spinazzola and Olivera's ones, we adapted," Conte added.

"Even (defender Alessandro) Buongiorno's return after over two months was difficult to fit him into a four-man defence. The boys did well, we have concepts that are valid regardless of the system and they interpreted the match at their best.

"I didn't want to change the three-man midfield and exploit the characteristics of the midfielders, we'll see for how long we use this system."