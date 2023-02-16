Logo
Sport

Conte to miss Tottenham's clash with West Ham for health reasons
Conte to miss Tottenham's clash with West Ham for health reasons

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Tottenham Hotspur Training - Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, London, Britain - February 13, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

16 Feb 2023 07:16PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 07:16PM)
LONDON : Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte will miss his side's Premier League home clash against West Ham United on Sunday as he continues to recover from gallbladder surgery.

Conte has remained in Italy following Tottenham's 1-0 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday (Wednesday), Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well."

The 53-year-old missed Tottenham's 1-0 win over Manchester City 11 days ago after undergoing surgery but had returned to the dugout for last weekend's Premier League fixture against Leicester City, in which they were hammered 4-1.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini will again take over responsibility for the first team.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League.

Source: Reuters

