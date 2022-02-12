Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Conte prefers Spurs pressure to 'tea and biscuits'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Conte prefers Spurs pressure to 'tea and biscuits'

Conte prefers Spurs pressure to 'tea and biscuits'

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - February 5, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

12 Feb 2022 03:52PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said he is relishing the pressure that comes with managing a Premier League club, adding that a calm life spent having "tea with biscuits" was not for him.

After going unbeaten in his first nine Premier League games with Tottenham, a club record, Conte has suffered back-to-back league defeats, losing to his former club Chelsea and Southampton.

"I think our job brings, not just myself but all the coaches, a lot of stress," Conte told reporters ahead of Sunday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. "To stay at this level you have to manage with stress every day.

"I think this is normal for us and if you don't want stress then I think this job is not good for you.

"You have to stay in your house and stay in bed and stay calm eating good tea with biscuits."

Spurs are seventh in the league on 36 points, three behind Arsenal in fifth having played a game less.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us