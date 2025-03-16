Conte rues Napoli's lack of precision in stalemate with Venezia

Napoli should have been more clinical in front of goal when they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Venezia in Serie A on Saturday, manager Antonio Conte said, adding that he was still satisfied with his side's performance.

The draw left Napoli in second place with 61 points from 29 matches - level with leaders Inter Milan and three points ahead of third-placed Atalanta, who face each other later on Sunday.

Napoli had 15 shots but Venezia's defence were up to the task and were aided by an excellent performance from goalkeeper Ionut Radu, whose seven saves earned the hosts a valuable point.

Venezia also had a chance to steal a winner late in added time but were unable to cap off a sweeping counter-attack with a goal.

"I am satisfied with the performance, then we wanted to win it. The positive aspect is that we created a lot, the negative is that we didn't convert them," Conte told reporters.

"The thing that bothered me was the six versus two counter-attack at the end - that must never happen. We switched off our brains at that moment and it must never happen.

"We had to be more incisive, the one who scores goals wins. There are nine games to go, we'll try to be a nuisance until the end, fighting tooth and nail."

Napoli next host AC Milan on March 30, after the international break which Conte said would afford his exhausted squad vital respite.

"We only have half a team left. We'll use the break to continue working, perhaps organising a few friendlies for those who arrived in January so they can get into better context and condition," he added.

"We will certainly complete the recovery of (winger) David Neres. Hopefully those who go to the national team will come back safe and sound."

Conte said defender Amir Rrahmani, who was substituted in the 77th minute with an apparent thigh injury, did not have a major issue, adding: "He told me he was tired, we'll evaluate. It could be a contracture."