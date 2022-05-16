Logo
Controversial penalty helps Sao Paulo to win over Cuiaba
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Cuiaba - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 15, 2022 Sao Paulo's Nikao celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Cuiaba - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 15, 2022 Sao Paulo's Nikao in action with Cuiaba's Pepe REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Cuiaba - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 15, 2022 Cuiaba's Walter remonstrates with referee Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus after he awarded Sao Paulo a penalty REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Cuiaba - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 15, 2022 Sao Paulo's Andre Anderson in action with Cuiaba's Marllon REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Cuiaba - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - May 15, 2022 Cuiaba's Valdivia in action with Sao Paulo's Robert Arboleda REUTERS/Carla Carniel
16 May 2022 05:24AM (Updated: 16 May 2022 05:24AM)
SAO PAULO : Sao Paulo came from a goal down to defeat Cuiaba 2-1 on Sunday with the help of a controversial second-half penalty.

Jenison put the visitors ahead after 33 minutes with the aid of a defensive mix up but Jonathan Calleri equalised from the penalty spot 20 minutes into the second half after he was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

Cuiaba had Jonathan Cafu sent off nine minutes later and with a man advantage Sao Paulo grabbed a winner with eight minutes remaining thanks to Nikao.

The result leaves Sao Paulo third in the Serie A with 11 points from six games, two points behind leaders Corinthians. Cuiaba are in 13th with seven points.

Source: Reuters

