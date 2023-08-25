Convalescing Guardiola in 'continuous' contact with Man City, says Lillo

Pep Guardiola is fully focussed on Manchester City's Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Sunday, assistant manager Juanma Lillo said, despite the Spanish coach being in rehabilitation after a back surgery.

Guardiola, who is recovering from the surgery in Barcelona, will not be on the touchline for City's league games against Sheffield and Fulham.

"The contact is continuous, Pep is watching Sheffield right now. What's important is his health. It doesn't keep him from being who he is. He's fully focussed on the match," Lillo told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash at Bramall Lane.

"He is telling us the surgery has been successful, his recovery has to take the necessary time. He feels fine."

Despite Pep still being involved in the City set up, Lillo said he would be delivering the team talk to the players in their match against Sheffield.

"We won't do a video conference because Pep doesn't want it," Lillo said.

Lillo praised City's new 55-million pound ($69.41 million) signing Jeremy Doku, saying: "The team is at a good level, you've seen him (Doku), he has specific qualities. He can definitely help.

"Every time a new player arrives, we think they are going to bring something and help the team globally. It's not about him and placing responsibility on him..."

City's assistant manager also highlighted the importance of Portuguese international Bernardo Silva, who signed a contract extension until 2026 this week.

Silva joined City in 2017 and has made over 300 appearances in a trophy-laden spell at the club.

"Bernardo is that kind of player who, in order to look at his importance, you look at his past. His importance is plain to see," Lillo said, adding that Silva was "good to go" after missing two matches due to injury.

