Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Conway digs in for half-century as England turn screws on New Zealand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Conway digs in for half-century as England turn screws on New Zealand

Conway digs in for half-century as England turn screws on New Zealand

Cricket - Third Test - England v New Zealand - Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 25, 2022 New Zealand's Devon Conway in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

17 Feb 2023 11:18AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 11:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Devon Conway hung tough for a half-century after England grabbed two wickets to leave New Zealand 138 for five at tea on the second day of the first pink ball test in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Conway was 72 not out, with Tom Blundell on 21, the hosts still trailing England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine by 187 runs at Bay Oval.

New Zealand resumed on 37 for three, having had a torrid night on day one as England's pace trio of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad revelled in the swing of the pink ball under lights.

Nightwatchman Neil Wagner rode his luck to reach 27 in a 51-run partnership with Conway before Broad deceived him with a fuller ball which he spooned harmlessly to Robinson.

Daryl Mitchell survived only 10 scoreless balls before throwing his wicket away for a duck when he declined to offer a shot against a Robinson delivery which rapped him on the front pad.

Umpire Aleem Dar had no hesitation raising the finger and Mitchell trudged off rather than review.

Broad had earlier missed out on dismissing Wagner as the paceman pulled him to Jack Leach, who juggled the catch at long leg.

It turned out to be a no-ball as Broad had overstepped the mark and the wicket was cancelled.

Anderson also thought he had Wagner lbw when he was on six runs, but England lost a review trying to overturn the not out decision, with the ball having pitched outside leg stump.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.