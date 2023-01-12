Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand level ODI series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand level ODI series

Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand level ODI series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v New Zealand - Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 25, 2022 England's Joe Root celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Devon Conway Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Conway, Williamson shine as New Zealand level ODI series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v New Zealand - Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 26, 2022 New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
12 Jan 2023 01:37AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 01:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a comfortable 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday (Jan 11) to level the series at 1-1.

After opting to bat, Conway (101) and Williamson (85) gave New Zealand a solid start with a 181-run second-wicket stand but they failed to capitalise fully as Mohammad Nawaz took 4-38 and the touring side were bowled out for 261.

Pakistan lost two early wickets before captain Babar Azam steadied the ship with an innings of 79.

He lacked support from his team mates, however, and Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each as New Zealand wrapped up victory with seven overs to spare.

The third and final ODI is on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.