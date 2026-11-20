LAS VEGAS, Nov 19 : Ticket prices for Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix are on course to be their lowest since Formula One debuted on the Strip in 2023, secondary-market platform TickPick said, as a lack of championship suspense and chilly weather weigh on demand.

The average purchase price for Saturday race-day tickets stood at $781, down 12 per cent from $889 last year and 36 per cent below the $1,214 paid for the inaugural event in 2023, according to TickPick.

The cheapest available ticket for Saturday's race was $470, while entry to Thursday's practice session was available from $67.

This year's event comes after Mercedes secured both the drivers' and constructors' championships, removing the title implications that can help fuel late-season interest.

A NOVELTY NO MORE

The first Las Vegas race drew fans partly because of its novelty, while the 2024 edition saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinch a fourth successive drivers' title on the high-speed street circuit.

"When the Las Vegas Grand Prix was first introduced in 2023, it generated tons of excitement from F1 fans across the US, and demand was reflected in the $1,214 average purchase price for a ticket that year," said Kyle Zorn, TickPick's director of content.

"Now in its fourth year, some of the initial excitement surrounding the Las Vegas Grand Prix has faded, and ticket prices have consistently declined since that first year."

Cold and wet weather added another variable in the buildup, with rain and low temperatures on Thursday ahead of first practice. Conditions are expected to be dry but cool for Friday qualifying and Saturday night's race.

"I feel like the destination is buzzing," Emily Prazer, Formula One's chief commercial officer and president and chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, told reporters on Wednesday.

She noted the number of activations across the city had reached an all-time high, and said the challenge for organizers was to improve on the previous year's event.

10-YEAR EXTENSION

Formula One signed a 10-year extension in June to keep Las Vegas on the calendar through 2037. The race is unusual in that Formula One itself promotes the event rather than relying on a third-party promoter.

"It feels like it's really Formula One's home in North America," Prazer said.

"And expectations are high when you're Formula One putting on the race."

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who this month became Formula One's youngest world champion, said the low temperatures could make the race an "outlier," with tire management likely to play a decisive role.

"Having tires in the right temperature is going to be key," said the 20-year-old Italian, who named Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari as Mercedes' main rivals for the weekend. "Track evolution is going to be massive."