Copa del Rey fixtures postponed following train crash

Oct 28 : The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed Wednesday's 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches following a train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 30 people.

• At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided, the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalusia.

• The games have been postponed "as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

• The crash disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.