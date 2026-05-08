Copa Libertadores game in Colombia abandoned due to crowd trouble

May 8 : A Copa Libertadores match between Colombia's Independiente Medellin and Brazilian side Flamengo in Medellin was abandoned on Thursday after home fans lit flares and threw objects onto the pitch shortly after kick-off.

The teams were sent back to the dressing rooms and the stadium was evacuated before the game was called off by South American football governing body CONMEBOL.

Independiente Medellin and CONMEBOL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reports in Colombian media said Independiente Medellin fans were protesting against the club’s management amid a run of poor results.

Flamengo's director of football Jose Boto said the club, who are the defending Copa Libertadores champions, expected to be awarded a victory and three points under CONMEBOL regulations.

"The responsibility is not ours, the regulations are clear. The home team failed to guarantee security," Boto said in a video posted on Flamengo's social media.

Flamengo are top of Copa Libertadores Group A, with Independiente Medellin third behind Argentina's Estudiantes.