Corica calls for greater defensive resilience as Sydney slip again

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica was left frustrated by his team's poor start to the A-League season as the former champions slipped to a second successive defeat on Friday against Brisbane Roar.

Corica's side lost 3-0 to Brisbane after opening their league campaign with a 2-0 defeat against bitter rivals Melbourne Victory last Saturday to leave the Sky Blues pointless so far.

"It was our fault. We gave the ball away too cheaply for the goals," Corica said after Henry Hore scored a goal either side of Nikola Mileusnic's strike to condemn Sydney to defeat. "We just weren't at the races."

The losses come after Sydney lifted the season-opening Australia Cup earlier in the month, when they defeated Brisbane in the final to win the knockout competition for the first time since 2017.

"It's not a great start," said Corica. "Very disappointing, especially after the run we had in the cup.

"It's two games into the season, it's early. It's not doom and gloom, but it's pretty bad. We haven't won.

"We've got another tough test, we're at (Melbourne) City away. It's not going to be easy but we need to do it, it's as simple as that."

Injuries to defensive duo Jack Rodwell and Joel King have hampered Sydney's early season hopes, but Corica stressed the need for collective responsibility to deny opponents goal-scoring opportunities.

"In the cup run we were all defending for each other, and in the first two games it hasn't worked out," he said.

"We've got to work on that. I think it's a bit of confidence, losing the first game at home. It's not nice to have two defeats at the start of the season.

"Jack would help. Great defender, good leader, good in the air as well. Definitely would help.

"The team general has to work harder to keep clean sheets."