Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Corica wants Sydney to keep building as 'crazy' season continues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Corica wants Sydney to keep building as 'crazy' season continues

Corica wants Sydney to keep building as 'crazy' season continues

Soccer Football - AFC Champions League - Group H - Sydney FC v Shanghai SIPG - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 19, 2020 Sydney FC coach Steve Corica REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/File Photo

05 Feb 2022 02:12PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2022 02:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sydney FC head coach Steve Corica wants his team to build on the back-to-back wins that have taken the five-times champions top of the table in a season heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corica's side picked up a 2-1 victory against Adelaide United on Friday, four days after beating Central Coast Mariners, to move ahead of Western United on goal difference.

Sydney have played two games more than John Aloisi's Western United team as a disjointed campaign continues to play out.

"It's been crazy so far this season," said Corica.

"We've played 11 games and a few teams are still on seven. But we've played five in about 15 days and everyone's going to have to go through that.

"That's tough for the players, and it's tough to pick up a lot of points in that period. We've been through it and we've come out now on top and we just want to keep building.

"We play a lot of teams now, we play Western twice in the next four weeks and we're playing the teams up and around the top and they should be all good games."

Goals from Elvis Kamsoba and Bobo either side of Stefan Mauk's effort for Adelaide earned Sydney all three points at Hindmarsh Stadium, with goalkeeper Tom Heward-Belle in stand-out form between the posts.

Chosen to replace first choice goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne due to his stint with the Australia national team, the 24-year-old made a late penalty save from Hiroshi Ibusuki to seal the win for Sydney.

"(It) shows the character that we have in the dressing room, the willingness to win, the desire and the passion," Corica said.

"I think especially the last three weeks, the Melbourne game, the Central Coast game and this game we've really turned the corner and we're on the right track."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us