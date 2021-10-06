Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Corinthians beat Bahia as fans return in Sao Paulo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Corinthians beat Bahia as fans return in Sao Paulo

Corinthians beat Bahia as fans return in Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Bahia - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 5, 2021 Corinthians players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Corinthians beat Bahia as fans return in Sao Paulo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Bahia - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 5, 2021 Fans are seen in the stands before the match REUTERS/Carla Carniel
06 Oct 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Corinthians extended their unbeaten run to 10 games on Tuesday when they came from behind to beat Bahia 3-1 on a night they welcomed fans back into their Sao Paulo ground for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot after 33 minutes through Gilberto but Roger Guedes equalised for Corinthians with his own spot kick just seconds before halftime.

The handball decision that led to the penalty also saw Lucas Araujo sent off and Corinthians dominated with a man advantage in the second half.

Victor Cantillo headed home after 52 minutes to make it 2-1 and then Jo made it three 18 minutes later.

The win, in front of almost 15,000 fans at the Neo Quimica Arena, lifted Corinthians into fourth in Brazil's Serie A.

The Sao Paulo club have 37 points after 24 games, 12 points less than leaders Atletico Mineiro, who have played two games fewer.

Bahia are fourth from bottom of the 20-team league with 23 points from 23 games.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us