Corinthians boost top-four hopes with 2-0 win over Santos

SAO PAULO : Jo scored one goal and made another as Corinthians beat state rivals Santos 2-0 on Sunday to boost their chances of a top-four finish in Brazil’s Serie A and halt Santos’ mini revival.

The former Brazil striker got the opener two minutes into the second half when he turned neatly in the box and scored with a low shot. Gabriel doubled their lead four minutes from fulltime when he finished off an assist from Jo.

The win leaves Corinthians in fourth spot, one point ahead of Fortaleza and Red Bull Bragantino with four games of the season remaining.

The result was a disappointment for Santos, who after flirting with relegation rallied to pick up 13 points from their previous 18.

Santos ended the afternoon in 11th place in the 20-team table, with 42 points, 11 behind Corinthians.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)