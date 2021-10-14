Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense

SAO PAULO : Corinthians returned to winning ways in Brazil's Serie A by beating Fluminense 1-0 on Wednesday, just five days after suffering their first league defeat in 11 matches.

Gabriel Pereira, 20, scored the only goal of the game when he sidefooted home a volley after 69 minutes.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian limped off after seven minutes for Corinthians with a thigh injury.

The win lifts Corinthians to sixth, equal on 40 points with city rivals Palmeiras, who are fifth. Palmeiras have a better goals scored record and have played a game less.

The defeat was the second in three games for Fluminense, who are in ninth, seven points further back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)