Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense

Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Fluminense - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2021 Corinthians' Gabriel Pereira celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Fluminense - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2021 Corinthians' Roger Guedes in action with Fluminense's Danilo Barcelos REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Fluminense - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2021 Fluminense's Bobadilla in action REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Corinthians return to winning ways against Fluminense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Corinthians v Fluminense - Arena Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2021 Fluminense coach Marco Aurelio de Oliveira with referees after the match REUTERS/Carla Carniel
14 Oct 2021 10:49AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 10:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Corinthians returned to winning ways in Brazil's Serie A by beating Fluminense 1-0 on Wednesday, just five days after suffering their first league defeat in 11 matches.

Gabriel Pereira, 20, scored the only goal of the game when he sidefooted home a volley after 69 minutes.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian limped off after seven minutes for Corinthians with a thigh injury.

The win lifts Corinthians to sixth, equal on 40 points with city rivals Palmeiras, who are fifth. Palmeiras have a better goals scored record and have played a game less.

The defeat was the second in three games for Fluminense, who are in ninth, seven points further back.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us