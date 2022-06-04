Cornelius double gives Danes 2-1 win over France

PARIS : Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to fire two goals for Denmark as they came from behind to defeat France 2-1 in their Nations League Group A1 clash at the Stade de France on Friday.

Karim Benzema had a first-half effort ruled out for offside but he made no mistake in the 51st minute, cutting in from the right and playing a one-two with Christopher Nkunku before dribbling past another couple of Danish defenders and firing home to give France the lead.

Denmark were under pressure for most of the second half but they levelled through substitute Cornelius when he deftly volleyed home a pass from Pierre Hojbjerg, and he beat the offside trap to score the winner in the 88th minute.

France travel to Croatia for their next game on Monday, while the Danes face another away game against group leaders Austria, who beat the Croatians 3-0 in their opener.