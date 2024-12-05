Corner kings Arsenal earn 2-0 win over Manchester United

LONDON : Jurrien Timber and William Saliba both scored from corners to give Arsenal a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, cutting the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool and ending Ruben Amorim's unbeaten start.

The Gunners threatened from set pieces but little else in a strangely subdued first half, with Thomas Partey unable to direct a dangerous Declan Rice corner that missing defender Gabriel would surely have converted.

But the hosts took the lead from another Rice corner in the 54th minute, Timber heading in from a tight angle, before Partey's header from a Bukayo Saka delivery bounced off Saliba and in after 73 minutes.

Arsenal's victory puts them third behind Chelsea on goal difference, with 28 points from 14 games - but with the gap to Liverpool now seven points.

Amorim's first loss as United manager left them 11th on 19 points.