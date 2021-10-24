Logo
Cornet double earns Burnley point at Southampton
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Burnley - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - October 23, 2021 Burnley's Maxwel Cornet applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein

24 Oct 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2021 12:33AM)
SOUTHAMPTON, England: Maxwel Cornet scored twice as struggling Burnley earned a 2-2 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (Oct 23).

Burnley took the lead in the 13th minute with Cornet losing his marker to glance a Matt Lowton corner into the far, bottom corner.

Southampton piled on the pressure in response and Theo Walcott and Nathan Redmond missed great chances before Tino Livramento hit the post.

The impressive 18-year-old Livramento though finally brought the Saints level, four minutes before the break, with a header from Redmond's corner.

Armando Broja put Southampton ahead five minutes in the 50th minute after Burnley defender James Tarkowski gave the ball away straight to Ibrahima Diallo.

But Ivorian Cornet, a summer signing from Olympique Lyonnais, earned Sean Dyche's side a point, beating Alex McCarthy with a superb first-time strike from the edge of the box.

Source: Reuters

