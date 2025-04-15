Corral smashes Liga MX Femenil goal record with 21 strikes and counting

Pachuca striker Charlyn Corral has rewritten the Liga MX Femenil record books, netting an unprecedented 21 goals with still one match remaining in the regular season.

The Mexican forward's scoring spree surpassed her own previous benchmark of 20 goals set during the Clausura 2023 tournament, establishing a new high-water mark in Mexican women's professional football.

"Genius, idol, artist, master, machine, tiger, beast, earthquake, lightning, tsunami, indomitable, supreme mind, Kung fu master, peerless warrior. And they fall short, simply: Charlyn Corral," Liga MX Femenil posted on social media, Mexican daily sports newspaper Esto reported.

The 33-year-old is poised to claim her fourth individual scoring title in the Clausura 2025 Tournament, having previously topped the charts with 20 goals in Clausura 2023, 19 in Clausura 2024, and 18 in Apertura 2024, before eclipsing her own benchmark this season.

Corral's record-breaking tally could increase as Pachuca next host Tigres on Saturday in the 17th and final match of the regular phase Clausura.