Sport

Correa and Skriniar yet to recover from their injuries, says Inzaghi
Correa and Skriniar yet to recover from their injuries, says Inzaghi

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Italian Super Cup - Final - AC Milan v Inter Milan - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 18, 2023 Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa celebrates winning the Italian Super Cup REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Sampdoria v Inter Milan - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - February 13, 2023 Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar reacts REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
10 Mar 2023 03:22AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 03:55AM)
Striker Joaquin Correa and centre back Milan Skriniar will not feature in Inter Milan's Serie A match against Spezia on Friday as they have yet to regain full fitness, manager Simone Inzaghi said on Thursday.

Correa has not played for over a month due to a hamstring injury, while Skriniar has been sidelined for the last two weeks with a back injury.

"Correa has returned (for training with) the group but won't be available for Spezia. Unfortunately, Skriniar is still out, but I'm hopeful he can join us for training on Saturday," Inzaghi said.

"We're learning to cope without Skriniar as best we can."

Inter will play against a 17th-placed Spezia, who are hovering three points above the relegation zone. Inter are second, 15 points behind leaders Napoli.

"I'm expecting a tough game against a team who are fighting for a clear objective (to avoid relegation) and who have recently changed head coach," Inzaghi said.

"They're on the back of two good draws so we'll have to play the game as best we can, making sure we do the basics right."

Source: Reuters

