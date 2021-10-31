Logo
Correa double breaks Udinese resistance as Inter win
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Udinese - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 31, 2021 Inter Milan's Joaquin Correa celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

31 Oct 2021 09:39PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2021 09:36PM)
MILAN : Joaquin Correa scored twice in the space of eight second-half minutes to earn Inter Milan a 2-0 win over Udinese and provisionally lift the champions to four points off top spot in Serie A on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are third with 24 points, four behind leaders Napoli and second-placed AC Milan, who face Salernitana and AS Roma respectively later on Sunday.

The hosts struggled to break down a well-organised Udinese defence in the first half despite the efforts of midfielder Nicolo Barella, who fired seven shots at goal before halftime.

But a superb individual effort from Argentina forward Correa put Inter in front after an hour, and he fired in a second eight minutes later to earn the Nerazzurri a comfortable victory.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

