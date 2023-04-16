Costa grabs first Wolves goal in 2-0 win over Brentford

WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Striker Diego Costa netted his first goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first half of a 2-0 Premier League win at home over Brentford on Saturday that moved his side seven points clear of the relegation zone.

After beating Chelsea last week, Wolves are now in 13th spot on 34 points, seven clear of Nottingham Forest in 18th place. Brentford's third straight loss leaves them in ninth place on 43 points with their hopes of European football next season fading fast.

Luck played a major part as the 34-year-old Costa, who joined the club in September 2022 from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, miscontrolled the ball in the box in the 27th minute but still managed to steer Christian Norgaard's attempted clearance into the net.

The goal was Costa's first in the Premier League since scoring for Chelsea against Middlesbrough in May 2017 en route to his second league title with the club.

The Brazilian-born former Spain international almost doubled his tally by hassling Brentford keeper David Raya into a rushed clearance shortly afterwards, and he blasted an early second-half shot from a tight angle that was turned away for a corner.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank made a triple substitution in the 61st minute but it was Wolves who extended their lead with Hwang Hee-chan pouncing on Rico Henry's weak clearance to score in the 69th minute.

Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt had a header that was comfortably saved by Jose Sa before Ivan Toney hit the woodwork in second-half stoppage time as Wolves held on to win comfortably, with the beaming Costa celebrating with his team mates in front of a delighted home crowd at the final whistle.

"(Costa) is working hard to have his chance to play. Today he has played, he scored of course but he has had a very good match," Wolves coach Julen Lopetegui told the BBC.

Brentford, who had set their sights on qualifying for Europe for the first time this season, have lost their last three games and have taken only two points from the last 15 on offer.

"What we've done so far is still amazing; we want more. We're disappointed we haven't got more out of the last five games but it was a good enough performance that could easily have given us points today," their coach Thomas Frank told the BBC.