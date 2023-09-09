Logo
Sport

Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 in friendly as keeper Navas returns
Costa Rica beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 in friendly as keeper Navas returns

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, September 8, 2023 Saudi Arabia's Ali Abdullah Hazzazi in action with Costa Rica's Manfred Ugalde and Francisco Calvo Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, September 8, 2023 Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in action with Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al Khaibari Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, September 8, 2023 Saudi Arabia's Abdulrahman Ghareeb in action with Costa Rica's Youstin Salas Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, September 8, 2023 Costa Rica's Jefry Valverde in action with Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain, September 8, 2023 Costa Rica's Francisco Calvo and Keylor Navas celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
09 Sep 2023
NEWCASTLE, England : Costa Rica earned a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia at St James' Park, Newcastle on Friday in a friendly match that saw the return of captain Keylor Navas to the Ticos goal.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper had not played for Costa Rica since last year's World Cup in Qatar, missing a couple of friendlies and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July.

The Central Americans took the lead in the 12th minute when defender Francisco Calvo headed home Joel Campbell's cross.

Manfred Ugalde made it 2-0 just past the half-hour mark with another header in the six-yard box from Jimmy Marin's pass.

Saudi Arabia, who are now managed by former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, pulled one back in the 68th minute when Ali Al Bulayhi headed in Feras Al Brikan's pass from a corner.

However, they could not find the equaliser and Costa Rica wrapped up the win when Randall Leal fired home in the 89th.

Costa Rica face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly in Croatia on Tuesday, while Saudi Arabia play South Korea back at Newcastle United's home ground.

Source: Reuters

